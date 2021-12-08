MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Holdings Lifted by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 131.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 59.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 45.5% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,673,457 in the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $634.60. 639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,248. The company has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $632.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $594.76. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $648.57.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

