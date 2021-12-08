MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in MSCI by 7.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 241.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter valued at $4,786,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.57.

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,457. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $637.07 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $632.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $594.76.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

