mStable USD Trading Up 0.4% This Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 8th. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.16 million and approximately $102,006.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,187.64 or 0.99269369 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00049349 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00033089 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.26 or 0.00855001 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About mStable USD

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

