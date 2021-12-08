MTM Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MTM Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.0% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,676,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,915,000 after acquiring an additional 178,792 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 29,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 78,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 76,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $263.62 billion, a PE ratio of -44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day moving average of $59.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

