MTM Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MTM Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,792 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 35,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $138.55 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $386.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,631,467 shares of company stock valued at $660,162,824. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

