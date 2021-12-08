MTM Investment Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,158 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP opened at $247.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.09. The company has a market cap of $159.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $193.14 and a 52-week high of $249.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

