MTM Investment Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MTM Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,395 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $51.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $55.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.53.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

