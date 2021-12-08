MTM Investment Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

MTM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 1.4% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,526,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,079,000 after purchasing an additional 811,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.11.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY stock opened at $245.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $146.91 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.84 and its 200 day moving average is $241.71. The firm has a market cap of $234.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.