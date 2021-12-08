MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 3,394 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MTM Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.5% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 31,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 26,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,418,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,947,000 after purchasing an additional 51,606 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.70.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 361,301 shares of company stock valued at $41,365,177 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $117.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $118.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.41.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

