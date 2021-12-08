MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 3,669 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

MTM Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 4.7% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 462.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $256.91 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.46 and a one year high of $257.54. The company has a market cap of $173.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.23.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

