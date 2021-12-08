MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 5,816 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MTM Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,674 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

