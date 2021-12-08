MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 507.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,831 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MultiPlan by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,190,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MultiPlan by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,668,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,345,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in MultiPlan by 3,547.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984,123 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MultiPlan by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,304,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

MPLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup began coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

MPLN stock opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -30.13 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73. MultiPlan Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $288.21 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Head purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

