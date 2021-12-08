Murphy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 108.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 50.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 35.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

ED stock opened at $81.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $82.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 509 shares of company stock valued at $37,333. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ED shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

