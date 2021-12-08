Murphy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,746,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $166.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.67. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

