My DeFi Pet (DPET) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.74 Million

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $9.59 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00002763 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00059110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,401.13 or 0.08720004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00062383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00082067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,900.47 or 1.00849554 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002818 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

