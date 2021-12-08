MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director Sells $1,125,000.00 in Stock

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MYRG traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $113.08. 1,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.10. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $121.22.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in MYR Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

