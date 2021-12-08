MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director Sells $1,125,000.00 in Stock

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of MYRG traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $113.08. 1,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.10. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $121.22.
MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in MYR Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MYR Group Company Profile
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.