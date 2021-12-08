MyWish (WISH) Trading 4.2% Lower This Week

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $6,522.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MyWish alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00044004 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.10 or 0.00227252 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007470 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a coin. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.