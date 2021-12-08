Nabtesco Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.82 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nabtesco in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the company will earn $4.82 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nabtesco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabtesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd.

Shares of NCTKF opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.36. Nabtesco has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $32.26. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Nabtesco Company Profile

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

