Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Price Down 34.2% This Week

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market capitalization of $633,428.31 and $30,872.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00058655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,381.31 or 0.08684174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00062158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00082256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,712.31 or 1.00516645 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

