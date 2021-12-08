Namecoin (NMC) Price Down 19.1% This Week

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Namecoin has a market cap of $22.97 million and $7,184.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00003072 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Namecoin has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,733.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $481.10 or 0.00948291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.53 or 0.00298670 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00028879 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

