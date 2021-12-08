Nano Price Down 19.7% This Week (XNO)

Nano (CURRENCY:XNO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.03 or 0.00007986 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $536.73 million and $23.07 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00031146 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded down 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000661 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.