Narwhal Capital Management Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,493 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,550. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $244.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

