Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $33.67

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.67 and traded as low as $31.14. Naspers shares last traded at $31.96, with a volume of 208,423 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Naspers in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average is $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

