National Australia Bank Ltd (ASX:NABPE) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.55

National Australia Bank Ltd (ASX:NABPE) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.5517 per share on Sunday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th.

