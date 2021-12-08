National Australia Bank Ltd Plans Interim Dividend of $0.70 (ASX:NABPF)

National Australia Bank Ltd (ASX:NABPF) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.