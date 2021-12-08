National Australia Bank Ltd to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.61 (ASX:NABPH)

National Australia Bank Ltd (ASX:NABPH) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.6132 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th.

