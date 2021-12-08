National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.21

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.21 and traded as high as $10.22. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 94,550 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on NABZY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded National Australia Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4728 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.45.

National Australia Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

