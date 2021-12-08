National Bank Financial Raises Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target to C$75.50

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its price objective increased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$67.50 to C$75.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$66.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of HDIUF remained flat at $$32.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.12.

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

