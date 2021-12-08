National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.79 Million

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to post $68.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.30 million. National CineMedia reported sales of $15.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 338.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year sales of $119.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $115.50 million to $125.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $337.37 million, with estimates ranging from $316.77 million to $369.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

National CineMedia stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. National CineMedia has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $6.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $212.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.09%.

In related news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 363.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $540,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 146,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 82,557 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

See Also: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.