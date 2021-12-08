National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to post $68.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.30 million. National CineMedia reported sales of $15.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 338.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year sales of $119.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $115.50 million to $125.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $337.37 million, with estimates ranging from $316.77 million to $369.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

National CineMedia stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. National CineMedia has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $6.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $212.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.09%.

In related news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 363.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $540,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 146,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 82,557 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

