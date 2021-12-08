National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion.

EYE stock opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. National Vision has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.18.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that National Vision will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Vision from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.56.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

