Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 235.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,608 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ NATR opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $353.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.81. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 4.97%.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.