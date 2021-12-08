NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

NatWest Group (LON:NWG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($3.18) to GBX 250 ($3.32) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.18) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.32) to GBX 260 ($3.45) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NatWest Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 260 ($3.45) to GBX 300 ($3.98) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 290 ($3.85).

NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 219.20 ($2.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 220.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 211.31. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 145.40 ($1.93) and a one year high of GBX 235.07 ($3.12). The stock has a market cap of £24.78 billion and a PE ratio of 10.93.

In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.85), for a total transaction of £126,286.70 ($167,466.78).

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

