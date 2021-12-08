Navcoin (NAV) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $169,481.00

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $25.36 million and approximately $169,481.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000692 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003214 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000138 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00016561 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00012425 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,361,708 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

