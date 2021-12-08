Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 276.43% from the stock’s previous close.

MGNI has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

MGNI stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.33. The company had a trading volume of 34,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,699. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 912.96 and a beta of 2.25. Magnite has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnite news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 40,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $1,208,520.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,934 shares of company stock worth $2,482,487 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Magnite by 7.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 1.4% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 55,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 20.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Magnite by 9.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

