Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Hits New 12-Month High at $95.39

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.39 and last traded at $94.77, with a volume of 142478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 61.31 and a quick ratio of 61.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.65.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.45). Nelnet had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $286.66 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nelnet (NYSE:NNI)

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.