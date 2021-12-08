Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €92.50 by Morgan Stanley

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been given a €92.50 ($103.93) target price by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 17.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NEM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €93.00 ($104.49) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nemetschek has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €83.35 ($93.65).

Shares of ETR NEM traded up €9.70 ($10.90) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €112.00 ($125.84). 181,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €98.84 and its 200 day moving average price is €81.47. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €50.95 ($57.25) and a 12 month high of €116.15 ($130.51).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

