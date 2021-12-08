Neo Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last Week (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 8th. Neo has a total market capitalization of $2.14 billion and $239.82 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neo has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. One Neo coin can now be purchased for approximately $30.35 or 0.00060993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00058227 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo (NEO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.