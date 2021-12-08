Nestree (EGG) One Day Volume Hits $210,349.00

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Nestree has a market cap of $11.65 million and approximately $210,349.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nestree alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,851.25 or 0.99861759 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00049110 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00032984 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $429.99 or 0.00861348 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,259,880,474 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.