NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,391 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. NetApp accounts for about 3.7% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in NetApp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in NetApp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 3.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $309,501.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,646. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,969. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $94.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.77.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTAP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

