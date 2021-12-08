Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,679 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Netflix were worth $126,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.70.

NFLX stock opened at $625.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $277.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $648.93 and a 200-day moving average of $575.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

