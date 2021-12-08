NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.32% of NETGEAR worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 104.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 136,170 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 348,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 103,637.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 133.1% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.74.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 27th that permits the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $116,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 3,184 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $104,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,605 shares of company stock worth $572,162 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTGR. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

