Netrum (NTR) Trading Up 195% This Week

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Netrum coin can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Netrum has traded 195% higher against the U.S. dollar. Netrum has a total market cap of $37,018.78 and $288.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Netrum alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000871 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Netrum

Netrum (CRYPTO:NTR) is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Netrum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Netrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.