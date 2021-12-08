NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of NetScout Systems worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 47.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,024 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 21.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,962,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,625,000 after purchasing an additional 883,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 140.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,070,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,561,000 after purchasing an additional 625,175 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 8.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,476,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 183,338 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,424,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,193,000 after purchasing an additional 105,869 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.34 and a beta of 0.66. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $34.87.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $211,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.