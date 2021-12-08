Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $139.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NBIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

NBIX stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.41. 13,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,557. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.25. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $78.31 and a 1-year high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,632 shares of company stock worth $1,600,048 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,871,000 after buying an additional 34,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,984,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,383,000 after purchasing an additional 155,346 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,241,000 after buying an additional 652,772 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,433,000 after buying an additional 186,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,051,000 after buying an additional 113,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

