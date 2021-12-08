Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given New $129.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $127.00 to $129.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $82.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.25. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $78.31 and a 12 month high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,632 shares of company stock worth $1,600,048. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

