Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $129.00 at Citigroup

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $127.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.84% from the stock’s current price.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $82.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $78.31 and a 12 month high of $120.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,048. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 70,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

