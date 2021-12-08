Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $154.00. The stock had previously closed at $82.25, but opened at $86.79. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences shares last traded at $84.34, with a volume of 3,585 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.38.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,632 shares of company stock worth $1,600,048 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.