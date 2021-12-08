New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Buys 3,498 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up 2.0% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $8,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,366,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 902,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.24. 1,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,624. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $171.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.24.

