New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $6,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,818,000 after purchasing an additional 278,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,655,000 after purchasing an additional 119,618 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,327,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,577,000 after purchasing an additional 21,597 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,293,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,124,000 after purchasing an additional 194,714 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWX traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $56.35. The stock had a trading volume of 41,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,646. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.41. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $59.19.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.