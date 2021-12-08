New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.5% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,341. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.09. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $62.77.

